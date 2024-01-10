Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 1,470,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

