HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.