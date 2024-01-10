Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up to $70.55

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.55, but opened at $72.10. Hexcel shares last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 81,446 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hexcel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

