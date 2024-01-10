Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NYSE HXL opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

