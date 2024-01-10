Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.0% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

