Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $11,096,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.88. 209,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

