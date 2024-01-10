Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

HWM opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

