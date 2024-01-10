Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HBM opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,024,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.