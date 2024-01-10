Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
