Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

