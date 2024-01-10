Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 480 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,114. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $221.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

