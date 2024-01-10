Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,345 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

