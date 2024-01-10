Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 98,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 491,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,811. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

