Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 811,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.