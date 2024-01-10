Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 23,944 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 404,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,787. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.