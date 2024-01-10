Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 60,976 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

