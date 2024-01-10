Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 890 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ciena by 50.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 223,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,694 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

