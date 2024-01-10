Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. 559,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,637. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

