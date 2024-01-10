Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. 286,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $242.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

