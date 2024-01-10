Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.75. 354,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,454. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $596.86 and its 200-day moving average is $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

