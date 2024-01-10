Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.98 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

