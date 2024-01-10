Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $985,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 427,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,695. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.