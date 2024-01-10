Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.48. 89,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.89. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

