Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. 427,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

