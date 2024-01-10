Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 139.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,622 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $2,613,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. 281,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,410. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

