Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,742 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

BAC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,536,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

