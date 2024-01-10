Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,562 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 719,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

