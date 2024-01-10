Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.79. The stock had a trading volume of 570,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.