Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,845,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

