Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $406.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,027. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.12 and a one year high of $412.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

