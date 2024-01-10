Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,828 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.14. 294,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

