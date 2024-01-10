Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 233 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.02. 3,764,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,358. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

