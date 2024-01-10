Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,805 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EL traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 559,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.