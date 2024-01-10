Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 398 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.05. 162,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,680. The firm has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

