Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $671.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,166. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $298.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.39.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

