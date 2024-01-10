Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.29. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 2,654,023 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
