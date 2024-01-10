Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.29. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 2,654,023 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

