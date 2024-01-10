IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 724,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 670,056 shares.The stock last traded at $36.31 and had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,163 shares of company stock worth $2,850,605. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

