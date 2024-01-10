IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDXX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

