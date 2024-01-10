Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.0 %

ITW stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

