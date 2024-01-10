IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £143.01 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.25) per share, with a total value of £143.01 ($182.29).

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,577 ($20.10). The company had a trading volume of 196,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,394 ($17.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742 ($22.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,559.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,703.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.58) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

