Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

