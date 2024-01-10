Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 35.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $626.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $590.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

