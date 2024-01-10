Indie Asset Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cibus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBUS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth $122,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the second quarter worth $125,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth $236,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cibus Stock Performance

CBUS opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Cibus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 7,056.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cibus news, CEO Rory B. Riggs purchased 517,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,470,992.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,165,997.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cibus Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

