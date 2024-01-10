Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.78. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

