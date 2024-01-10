Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 5,843 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 0.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.