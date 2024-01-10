Indie Asset Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

