ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 832.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,010,000 after purchasing an additional 614,535 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,705. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

