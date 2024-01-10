ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,780 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

