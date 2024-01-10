ING Groep NV Buys 152,581 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,581 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $128,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

INTC opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.