ING Groep NV Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. 76,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,628. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.