ING Groep NV Has $37.65 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,417 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $238.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

